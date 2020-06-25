UrduPoint.com
UNDP, MoE Organise Training On Environmental Information Management System For Pakistan

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 06:00 PM

UNDP, MoE organise training on environmental information management system for Pakistan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and Ministry of Climate Change (MoCC), Government of Pakistan through GEB project Thursday organised a training programme on environmental information management system (EIMS) for Pakistan here at University of Peshawar.

The title of the program was "Exploring the role of Infographics for EIMS" which was aimed to introduce and inform participants about the importance, design, and architect of various global environmental information management systems (EIMSs), as well as to train them with "infographics and environmental data" that is a powerful tool for effective decision-making and is also vital for the establishment EIMS in Pakistan.

Dr. Saleem Janjua, Country Coordinator of MoCC formally opened the training programme and in his key address presented the brief overview of the UN and Government of Pakistan's initiatives related to the environmental information and management.

He highlighted the importance of environmental information and management system in the country and appreciated the efforts of Ministry of Climate Change and United Nations in this regard.

Nadeem Ahmad Malik, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Climate Change also appreciated the efforts of GEB project for organizing the training on an important topic and remarked that the establishment of EIMS was vital for the environmental sustainability of Pakistan.

The training programme was followed by a detailed presentation on "Role of Infographics for EIMS" by Prof. Dr. Mohammad Nafees, Department of Environmental Sciences, University of Peshawar.

Various stakeholders and participants from different departments and organizations unanimously stressed on the need of robust environmental information management system for Pakistan and the role that development projects like GEB, through UNDP assistance can play.

It was also agreed that all government departments and stakeholders would play their role in a coordinated manner for addressing key issues and safeguarding environment of Pakistan.

