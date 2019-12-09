UNDP Pakistan and Government of Japan agree for capacity building of Law Enforcement Agencies

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 04:35 PM

United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Government of Japan have joined hands to provide support to the Government of Pakistan in building capacity of law enforcement agencies in the Newly Merged Districts (erstwhile FATA)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th December, 2019)

An agreement was signed to this effect on December 09, 2019. Under the agreement, the Government of Japan will establish secure infrastructure for police, (worth USD 3.5 Million) and training of law enforcement personnel (Levies and Khasadars) to enhance their capacity to perform policing functions in the Newly Merged Districts of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

The agreement was signed by Yusuke Shindo, Charge d'Affaires ad interim of Japan to Pakistan, and Mr. Ignacio Artaza Resident Representative a.i., UNDP Pakistan.United Nations Development Programme, through its Supporting Rule of Law for Peaceful, Just and Inclusive Societies Pakistan (Amn-o-Insaf) Programme, endeavors to strengthen both supply and demand sides of the rule of law and justice system.

The Programme has been working in close collaboration with the government, rule of law and justice institutions to improve delivery of services to people, particularly women and other marginalized communities.

Strengthening institutional capacity of the criminal justice actors like police, prosecution and courts is a key priority area of the Programme.Speaking on the occasion, Yusuke Shindo, Charge d' Affaires ad interim of Japan to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in his speech mentioned, "Security is basis and precondition for any development effort of a country.

The enforcement of laws is essential for the socio-economic development of any society because it ensures prevention of abuse of power by authorities and treats everyone equally without any injustice or discrimination.

Strengthening the rule of law is one of the important pillars of Japan's foreign policy and, therefore, Japan continues to contribute to the peaceful settlement based on law and regulation in various countries.

We believe people of the world have the right to live in peace and not in fear or distress. He further mentioned that Japan will continue to support Pakistan in the future as a friend and hoped that this project would further contribute to strengthen the existing bond of friendship between the two countries".

