UNDP Pakistan marks International Mountain Day in Chitral

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) UNDP Pakistan’s Scaling Up of Glacial Lake Outburst Flood Risk Reduction in Northern Pakistan Project (GLOF-II) celebrated on Wednesday International Mountain Day in Chitral, a climate vulnerable region situated in the Hindu Kush Mountain range of Pakistan.

Aligning with this year’s theme, “Mountain solutions for a sustainable future innovation, adaptation, and youth”, the event brought together students from seven government and private schools, government officials, academia, and climate change enthusiasts.

Students showcased the impact of climate change on mountain communities through artwork, which was later displayed in the hotel's gallery for participants to view. “The event provided us with an opportunity to display our artwork, and we also learned about the various mountain ranges and peaks in Chitral, which I am excited to share with my friends,” said Fatima, a student at Government High school for Girls, Chitral.

Another key feature of the event was a session on adventure tourism by a Chitral-based youth mountaineering and trekking group.

The group displayed mountaineering gear and equipment for the audience outside the hotel’s hall, emphasizing the region's potential for adventure tourism.

“Chitral is blessed with a beautiful landscape and is home to Terich Mir, the highest mountain of the Hindu Kush Range. However, due to lack of infrastructure development and minimal media coverage, it remains largely unexplored by tourists and mountaineers,” said one of the expert panellists at the event.

The other panellists at the event urged the youth to become champions for climate action and play an active role in educating their communities about the impacts of climate change on ecosystems and livelihoods.

The event concluded with an awareness walk along Chitral Town’s main road.

UNDP’s GLOF-II project operates in 16 valleys of Gilgit-Baltistan and eight valleys of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

It empowers communities to identify and manage risks associated with GLOFs and the related impacts of climate change, strengthens public services to reduce disaster risks, and enhances community preparedness and disaster response.

Additionally, the project supports the development of sustainable livelihood options, particularly focusing on women's participation to ensure food security and livelihoods.

