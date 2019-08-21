UNDP project to impart vocational skills to unemployed youth

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

After recording success in Swat and Karachi, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) is planning to initiate a project in Multan to impart vocational skills to the unemployed youth to enable them earn livelihood in a dignified manner

A delegation of the UNDP led by Dr Sumbal Khan met with Deputy Commissioner Amir Khatak and gave him briefing on the plan.

The project also entails counselling of uneducated youth to divert them to education and acquiring earning skills, Dr Sumbal told the DC, according to an official release issued here Wednesday.

The best educational and vocational training centres and best teachers and trainers would be selected for the unemployed youth, she said, adding that the UNDP Pakistan was running this programme successfully in Karachi and Swat.

The DC said that social welfare department and the UNDP would prepare the plan, adding that imparting technical skills was the need of the hour.

Multan Development Authority (MDA) Chairman Rana Abdul Jabbar and CEO Health Dr Munawar Abbas were also present.