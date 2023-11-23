Open Menu

UNDP Renovates School

Umer Jamshaid Published November 23, 2023 | 05:10 PM

UNDP renovates school

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) United Nation Development Program (UNDP) in collaboration with the District Education Department here on Thursday organized an event to inaugurate recently renovated Government Girls High School at Killi Ismail.

Resident Representative, UNDP Pakistan, Samuel Rizk along with officials from the education department, teachers, students, and community members attended the event, said a press release issued here.

UNDP Pakistan successfully implemented renovation of the school under promoting the COVID-19 Response and Public Services Capacity in Balochistan Pakistan for accelerating SDGs Delivery Project funded by the Global Development and South-South Cooperation Fund (GDF) from China.

China Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong praised the close cooperation between UNDP and China in promoting the implementation of the Global Development Initiative and assisting the economic and social development of developing countries.

He states that “UNDP and China jointly implemented the “small yet smart” project in Balochistan Province, playing a positive role in post-epidemic recovery and post-flood reconstruction in local communities”.

Samuel Rizk emphasized the immense importance of girls’ education, stating that, “Education is not only a fundamental right of everyone but also a vital tool in breaking the cycle of poverty and achieving sustainable development. We must ensure that every girl has access to quality education, enabling them to realize their full potential and contribute to a brighter future for themselves, their families, and their communities.”

The opening of the school signifies a major achievement in enhancing the education sector, especially for girls, across multiple project districts like Quetta, Gwadar, Nushki, Killa Abdulla, and Gwadar.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Quetta Education China Gwadar Nushki Undp Event From Government

Recent Stories

President for long-term, multi-dimensional partner ..

President for long-term, multi-dimensional partnership with Russia

1 hour ago
 Pakistan makes formal request to join BRICS

Pakistan makes formal request to join BRICS

1 hour ago
 Special Court summons Imran Khan, Qureshi on Nov 2 ..

Special Court summons Imran Khan, Qureshi on Nov 28 in Cipher case

2 hours ago
 PakvsAus Test series: Sameen Gul, Ali Shafique and ..

PakvsAus Test series: Sameen Gul, Ali Shafique and Muhammad Ali added to trainin ..

2 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif says he does not tell a lie

Nawaz Sharif says he does not tell a lie

2 hours ago
 Punjab govt decides to close schools, colleges ami ..

Punjab govt decides to close schools, colleges amid Smog crisis

4 hours ago
US authorities thwart conspiracy to assassinate Si ..

US authorities thwart conspiracy to assassinate Sikh leader on American soil

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 November 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 November 2023

8 hours ago
 Police accelerate snap-checking, search operation ..

Police accelerate snap-checking, search operation to net outlaws

17 hours ago
 Malaria jabs set for broader rollout in Africa

Malaria jabs set for broader rollout in Africa

17 hours ago
 Maulana Haidari meets with Imam-e-Kaaba

Maulana Haidari meets with Imam-e-Kaaba

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan