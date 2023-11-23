UNDP renovates school

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) United Nation Development Program (UNDP) in collaboration with the District Education Department here on Thursday organized an event to inaugurate recently renovated Government Girls High School at Killi Ismail.

Resident Representative, UNDP Pakistan, Samuel Rizk along with officials from the education department, teachers, students, and community members attended the event, said a press release issued here.

UNDP Pakistan successfully implemented renovation of the school under promoting the COVID-19 Response and Public Services Capacity in Balochistan Pakistan for accelerating SDGs Delivery Project funded by the Global Development and South-South Cooperation Fund (GDF) from China.

China Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong praised the close cooperation between UNDP and China in promoting the implementation of the Global Development Initiative and assisting the economic and social development of developing countries.

He states that “UNDP and China jointly implemented the “small yet smart” project in Balochistan Province, playing a positive role in post-epidemic recovery and post-flood reconstruction in local communities”.

Samuel Rizk emphasized the immense importance of girls’ education, stating that, “Education is not only a fundamental right of everyone but also a vital tool in breaking the cycle of poverty and achieving sustainable development. We must ensure that every girl has access to quality education, enabling them to realize their full potential and contribute to a brighter future for themselves, their families, and their communities.”

The opening of the school signifies a major achievement in enhancing the education sector, especially for girls, across multiple project districts like Quetta, Gwadar, Nushki, Killa Abdulla, and Gwadar.