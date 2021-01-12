UNDP supporting KP Tourism department to set up 'camping villages'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) is supporting Tourism, sports, Culture, Architecture and Youth Affairs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) for setting up 'camping villages' at scenic locations across the province.

By fostering tourism, UNDP hopes to revitalize the economy of the region through introducing sustainable employment and business opportunities for locals of the area, especially the youth, said a UNDP report.

Establishment of 'camping villages' is a unique and novel idea to foster tourism in Pakistan, it said.

In addition to providing livelihoods to the local youth, this initiative will providean opportunity for tourist to take part in adventure tourism, understand eco-friendly tourism, and enjoy picturesque view of the country, the report said.

The project will open new avenues for the promotion of eco-tourism and attract the private sector to establish similar camping villages in other parts of the province, the report said.