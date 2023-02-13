UrduPoint.com

UNDP Supports Capacity Building Training For P&D Staff In KP

Muhammad Irfan Published February 13, 2023 | 02:20 PM

UNDP supports capacity building training for P&D Staff in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :The Monitoring & Evaluation (M&E) Directorate of the Planning & Development Department in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has received capacity-building training, with the support of the SDP team of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

The training aimed to enhance the process of tracking resources and provide the staff with the necessary knowledge and skills to improve their planning, monitoring, and evaluation practices.

The training emphasized the importance of effective M&E practices in ensuring that development programs and projects are carried out effectively and efficiently.

The staff was taught about the latest tools and techniques for monitoring and evaluating development initiatives, as well as the importance of reporting and sharing information on progress and outcomes.

The UNDP has been working to support the development of capacities in various fields across KP, including in the planning and development sector.

The recent capacity-building training is part of UNDP's ongoing efforts to support the development of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and other regions in the country.

The staff of the M&E Directorate expressed their gratitude to the UNDP for their support and emphasized the significance of such initiatives in enhancing the capabilities of government institutions.

The training will help the staff to better track resources, plan and monitor development initiatives, and evaluate their impact on the communities they serve.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Progress Undp Government

Recent Stories

International Atomic Energy Agency conference begi ..

International Atomic Energy Agency conference begins in Abu Dhabi

12 minutes ago
 ADNOC Drilling reports $802 mn net profit, up 33% ..

ADNOC Drilling reports $802 mn net profit, up 33% y-o-y

42 minutes ago
 realme's First Coca-Cola® Smartphone, realme 10 P ..

Realme's First Coca-Cola® Smartphone, realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition, Takes ..

1 hour ago
 HBL presents the Sports Event of the Year - HBLPSL ..

HBL presents the Sports Event of the Year - HBLPSL Season 8

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi to conduct clinical trials to develop th ..

Abu Dhabi to conduct clinical trials to develop thalassemia treatments

2 hours ago
 Veteran actor, director Zia Mohyeddin passes away

Veteran actor, director Zia Mohyeddin passes away

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.