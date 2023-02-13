UNDP supports capacity building training for P&D Staff in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :The Monitoring & Evaluation (M&E) Directorate of the Planning & Development Department in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has received capacity-building training, with the support of the SDP team of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

The training aimed to enhance the process of tracking resources and provide the staff with the necessary knowledge and skills to improve their planning, monitoring, and evaluation practices.

The training emphasized the importance of effective M&E practices in ensuring that development programs and projects are carried out effectively and efficiently.

The staff was taught about the latest tools and techniques for monitoring and evaluating development initiatives, as well as the importance of reporting and sharing information on progress and outcomes.

The UNDP has been working to support the development of capacities in various fields across KP, including in the planning and development sector.

The recent capacity-building training is part of UNDP's ongoing efforts to support the development of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and other regions in the country.

The staff of the M&E Directorate expressed their gratitude to the UNDP for their support and emphasized the significance of such initiatives in enhancing the capabilities of government institutions.

The training will help the staff to better track resources, plan and monitor development initiatives, and evaluate their impact on the communities they serve.