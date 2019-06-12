UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UNDP To Help Upscale Scope Of PM's Kamyab Jawan Programme

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 11:49 PM

UNDP to help upscale scope of PM's Kamyab Jawan Programme

The United National Development Programme (UNDP) will convene a donors' conference to seek their help for the implementation of Prime Minister Imran Khan's initiatives for the youth

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :The United National Development Programme (UNDP) will convene a donors' conference to seek their help for the implementation of Prime Minister Imran Khan's initiatives for the youth.

The UNDP will also convince the donors to make tangible commitments to help the government in maximizing impact of the interventions through technical and financial support.

The agreement decision in this regard was reached during in a meeting between Prime Minister's Special Assistant Usman Dar and Ignacio Artaza, Resident Representative of United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Pakistan here Wednesday, a press release said.

Usman Dar briefed Ignacio Artaza on various initiatives of the Prime Minister's Kamyab Jawan Programme and discussed strategic partnership in technical and financial assistance for their implementation.

He thanked Ignacio Artaza for his commitment to cooperate with the Prime Minister's Office for effective implementation of Prime Minister's Kamyab Jawan Programme.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Undp Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Sudan Opposition Demands International Probe Into ..

33 seconds ago

Tokyo Hopes Tehran to Continue Respecting Nuclear ..

1 minute ago

Russian HRC Member Says Police Exceeded Authority ..

1 minute ago

Italy Should Reconsider Plan to Fine NGO Boats Res ..

1 minute ago

Over 30 People Killed by Boko Haram Militants in C ..

1 minute ago

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy Party's Lead Slips t ..

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.