ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :The United National Development Programme ( UNDP ) will convene a donors' conference to seek their help for the implementation of Prime Minister Imran Khan 's initiatives for the youth.

The UNDP will also convince the donors to make tangible commitments to help the government in maximizing impact of the interventions through technical and financial support.

The agreement decision in this regard was reached during in a meeting between Prime Minister's Special Assistant Usman Dar and Ignacio Artaza, Resident Representative of United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Pakistan here Wednesday, a press release said.

Usman Dar briefed Ignacio Artaza on various initiatives of the Prime Minister's Kamyab Jawan Programme and discussed strategic partnership in technical and financial assistance for their implementation.

He thanked Ignacio Artaza for his commitment to cooperate with the Prime Minister's Office for effective implementation of Prime Minister's Kamyab Jawan Programme.