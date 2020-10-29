UNDP to launch entrepreneurship program for women

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) will launch a small family owned businesses programme for social protection of women and to create a sustainable Covid-19 impact on women's economic empowerment.

Talking to APP, an official of UNDP said, "We are launching a women-centered entrepreneurship program, aimed at financially uplifting the women and for creating employment opportunities for women in remote and distant areas".

Small business program ideas for entrepreneurs would provide a technical assistance to women in the form of training and mentorship where they would learn about essential components of business, such as marketing, finance and human resource, she added.

The official said we are working with local development programmes to unlock private finance for infrastructure projects that would benefit women and lift their burden of unpaid work.

She added that impact from the coronavirus pandemic has put enormous strain on world economies.

In 2020, as many as 100 million more people could fall into extreme poverty (UNDP), while 270 million people are in danger of acute food insecurity, she added.

She said that women throughout the world were facing violations of their rights including violence, wage gaps, limits to their participation in decision-making processes, and access to financing.

However, for rural women the small family owned business programme would provide a safe path, She added.

"Encouraging entrepreneurship is one of the most important steps we can take in addressing some of the disparities we see today," she mentioned.