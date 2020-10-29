UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UNDP To Launch Entrepreneurship Program For Women

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 02:02 PM

UNDP to launch entrepreneurship program for women

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) will launch a small family owned businesses programme for social protection of women and to create a sustainable Covid-19 impact on women's economic empowerment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) will launch a small family owned businesses programme for social protection of women and to create a sustainable Covid-19 impact on women's economic empowerment.

Talking to APP, an official of UNDP said, "We are launching a women-centered entrepreneurship program, aimed at financially uplifting the women and for creating employment opportunities for women in remote and distant areas".

Small business program ideas for entrepreneurs would provide a technical assistance to women in the form of training and mentorship where they would learn about essential components of business, such as marketing, finance and human resource, she added.

The official said we are working with local development programmes to unlock private finance for infrastructure projects that would benefit women and lift their burden of unpaid work.

She added that impact from the coronavirus pandemic has put enormous strain on world economies.

In 2020, as many as 100 million more people could fall into extreme poverty (UNDP), while 270 million people are in danger of acute food insecurity, she added.

She said that women throughout the world were facing violations of their rights including violence, wage gaps, limits to their participation in decision-making processes, and access to financing.

However, for rural women the small family owned business programme would provide a safe path, She added.

"Encouraging entrepreneurship is one of the most important steps we can take in addressing some of the disparities we see today," she mentioned.

Related Topics

World Business Women 2020 Undp Family From Million Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Latin American and Caribbean virus cases top 11 mi ..

4 minutes ago

Some 5,000 employees of Thai Airways Int'l offer t ..

4 minutes ago

Ukraine Ready to Move Forward on Solving Disagreem ..

4 minutes ago

At Least One Person Killed in Knife Attack in Nice ..

9 minutes ago

Pakistan announces 15-member squad for home series ..

17 minutes ago

VW steers back to profit in third quarter

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.