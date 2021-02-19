UNDP trains assembly staff trained on modern techniques

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :United Nations Development Programme on Friday organized a day-long training workshop on modern techniques of Zoom Video Conference and transfer of files and other material through the video conferencing.

Officers and staff members of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Secretariat attended the workshop.

The conference was termed necessary for the Secretariat employees, members of the Provincial Assembly and Speaker to hold a meeting through the Zoom Video Conference in the wake of the coronavirus situation.

At the training session it was decided that members of the provincial assembly would be made part of the workshop to get maximum benefits.