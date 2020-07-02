UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UNDP Translates COVID-19 Booklet Into Urdu

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 09:40 AM

UNDP translates COVID-19 booklet into Urdu

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :United Nation Development Programme (UNDP) has translated a booklet of COVID-19 in urdu language to help understanding the disease and dangers associated with it, said an official of UNDP here on Thursday .

According to the official, the contents of the booklet included World Health Organisation's (WHO) guidelines was translated into people's national language for easy understanding.

The booklet was being distributed by hand among children and their families who were registered with special education department.

"We are distributing it to children and their families registered with our special education", he added.

The source said that people should be encouraged to read the booklet to help understanding symptoms of stress included lack of sleep, hunger and sadness among the children.

Related Topics

World Education Undp Sad

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

19 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia Supports UAEâ€™s candidacy for non-pe ..

8 hours ago

Brooge Energy reports record revenue of $44 millio ..

9 hours ago

Dubai Police warns of cybercriminals and scammers

9 hours ago

SEHA opens National Screening Centres on Fridays a ..

10 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Costa Rica review ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.