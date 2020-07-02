UNDP translates COVID-19 booklet into Urdu

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :United Nation Development Programme (UNDP) has translated a booklet of COVID-19 in urdu language to help understanding the disease and dangers associated with it, said an official of UNDP here on Thursday .

According to the official, the contents of the booklet included World Health Organisation's (WHO) guidelines was translated into people's national language for easy understanding.

The booklet was being distributed by hand among children and their families who were registered with special education department.

"We are distributing it to children and their families registered with our special education", he added.

The source said that people should be encouraged to read the booklet to help understanding symptoms of stress included lack of sleep, hunger and sadness among the children.