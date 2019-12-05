UNDP, UNV Pakistan celebrate International Volunteer Day 2019 across country including AJK

Like rest of the world, International Volunteer Day (IVD) was also celebrated in AJK on Thursday

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) : Like rest of the world , International Volunteer Day (IVD) was also celebrated in AJK on Thursday.

The day is observed every year on 5th of December to recognize and celebrate the contributions of volunteers worldwide to peace and development.

This year United Nations Volunteers Pakistan (UNV) and the United Nations Development Programme Pakistan (UNDP) in partnership with the school of Leadership Foundation (SoLF) celebrated the International Volunteer Day in Pakistan on Thursday by holding a one day capacity building workshop for 100 young volunteers who are working on the grassroots level.

Following the theme for the IVD this year; "Inclusion Through Volunteerism" the workshop included skill building sessions on ensuring inclusion in social action projects.

Three young volunteers Sadam Hussain, Mehnaz Begum and Zia Khan also presented the projects that they are undertaking on ensuring inclusive society.

Speaking on the occasion Knut Otsby, Resident Coordinator UN Pakistan said, "Inclusion is recognizing our Universal "oneness" and interdependence.

It is also celebrating the richness and value of diversity in our societies. Achieving the transformational promise of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) depends on ensuring the empowerment, inclusion and equality for all people." Aliona Niculita, Deputy Resident Representative UNDP commented "Volunteers promote an inclusive future as they facilitate participation of all segments of society in the quest for peace and development. Volunteer action widens spaces for engagement", said a press release issued Thursday evening.

The workshop was very well received by the young volunteers and they were certain that the insights they gained would help in ensuring that they undertake projects that are geared towards ensuring inclusion in their local communities.

The UNV programme is the UN organization that promotes volunteerism to support peace and development worldwide.

UNDP partners with people at all levels of society to help build nations that can withstand crisis, and drive and sustain the kind of growth that improves the quality of life for everyone.