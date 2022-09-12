UrduPoint.com

UNDP, USAID Awards 10 Scholarships To Female Law Students In KP

Muhammad Irfan Published September 12, 2022

UNDP, USAID awards 10 scholarships to female law students in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :United Nations Development Program (UNDP) along with KP Bar Council and USAID has awarded scholarships to 10 women law students, and stipends to 10 women lawyers to help them complete their legal studies and post-graduation apprenticeship.

The UNDP also handed over 824 law books and 64 sets of law criminal and civil law journals to the district bar association libraries in Orakzai, Kurram, North Waziristan, and South Waziristan.

These books will help in delivering quality counsel to the litigants.

With these efforts, UNDP in Pakistan aims to encourage and empower more women to enter the legal profession and the justice sector, where women are significantly under-represented.

