UNDP Working With PACP To Improve Facilities Being Provided To HIV/AIDS Patients

December 05, 2022

'UNDP working with PACP to improve facilities being provided to HIV/AIDS patients'

United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Representative Aliona Niculita along with Punjab AIDS Control Program Project Director Dr. Farooq visited the HIV/AIDS Special Clinic at Mayo Hospital, here on Monday

United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Representative Aliona Niculita along with Punjab AIDS Control Program Project Director Dr. Farooq visited the HIV/AIDS Special Clinic at Mayo Hospital, here on Monday.

Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr. Akhtar Malik and Punjab Secretary Health Dr. Muhammad Irshad had given instructions to AIDS Control Program for better partnership with international organizations.

Dr. Farooq Ahmed, Project Director of Punjab AIDS Control Program, informed about the various issues of the program and the services and facilities being provided to the patients. He said that Mayo Hospital's HIV/AIDS Clinic has been providing free diagnosis and treatment facilities as well as free medicines to people suffering from this disease for sixteen years.

Dr. Farooq said that Punjab AIDS Control Program (PACP) is currently providing free diagnosis and treatment facilities to people suffering from this disease through 45 clinics established in all the districts of the province. He said that HIV/AIDS patients face discrimination everywhere. He said that the careless use of injection is the main reason for the spread of HIV/AIDS.

On this occasion, the representative of the international organization praised the performance of the Punjab AIDS Control Program and said the International Organization for Development Affairs will increase partnership initiatives to improve the welfare and treatment of the patients.

Aliona Niculita said that they are working closely with the Punjab AIDS Control Program to further improve the facilities being provided to HIV/AIDS patients.

