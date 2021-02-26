UrduPoint.com
UNDP's Delegation Asked To Design Skillful Programme For Youth

Fri 26th February 2021

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :United Nation Development Programme (UNDP's) delegation led by Assistant Resident Representative Ms Ammara Durrani called on Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah here on Friday.

The meeting discussed climate change, training of youth and master plans of various districts of the province, said a statement.

The Chief Secretary asked UNDP to design skillful programme for youth with the collaboration of Sindh Technical education and Vocational Training Authority (STEVTA) as the Authority has 250 technical institutions in the province.

The delegation assured that the UNDP will provide its assistance in this regard.

More Stories From Pakistan

