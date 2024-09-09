UNDP’s GLOF-II Project To Tackle Climate Change Challenges In Swat
Muhammad Irfan Published September 09, 2024 | 04:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) UNDP Pakistan’s Scaling Up of Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOFs) Risk Reduction Project (GLOF-II Project) recently held a series of Stakeholders’ Communication and Coordination Workshops.
According to a press release issued here on Monday, these workshops brought together community members and representatives from various government departments, including PDMA, OFWM, Forest, SWC, and other relevant officials at the district or tehsil level.
From 7th to 9th September 2024, UNDP GLOF-II Project organized these workshops in Utror, Matiltan and Mankiyal valleys of District Swat.
The workshops provided a platform to identify and address potential communication and coordination challenges that may arise during the Project’s implementation in these areas.
The Primary objective of these workshops was to cement clear and effective communication and coordination among all stakeholders involved in the project, ensuring that community members are well-informed and actively engaged throughout the Project’s duration.
“This workshop gave us the opportunity to voice our concerns. We were pleased to see that the stakeholders listened to our inputs and assured us that the Project activities will fully reflect our perspective,” said Mahmood Khan, a resident of Matiltan valley.
UNDP’s GLOF-II project works in 16 valleys of Gilgit Baltistan and 08 valleys of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. It empowers communities to identify and manage risks associated with GLOFs and related impacts of climate change, strengthens public services to lower the risk of disasters related to GLOFs, and improves community preparedness and disaster response.
The project also supports the development of sustainable livelihood options in project areas, with a particular focus on the participation of women in ensuring food security and livelihoods.
Recent Stories
Warsi Beg criticizes Wasim Akram over 'Badoo Baddi' video
Potential movement could start anytime to focus Adiala jail, warns Aliya Hamza
Mohammad Rizwan expected to be appointed captain across all formats
Humaima’s humorous response about Emraan Hashmi's possible visit to Pakistan g ..
Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa declines tenure extension
Elite Corporate Cricket Bash Set to Revolutionise UAE's Domestic Cricket Scene
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 September 2024
Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori visits residence of Shaheed Pilot Ra ..
"Defence Day, a tribute to Pakistan's brave heroes, says Ex-AJK PM Tanveer Ilyas
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Father arrested over killing son12 seconds ago
-
Kundi call for action against those involved in vandalism during PTI’s public meeting22 seconds ago
-
Two outlaws held, stolen items, drugs recovered in DI Khan53 seconds ago
-
Cloudy weather, light rain forecast for Karachi57 seconds ago
-
Naqvi condemns firing on police van in Panjgur1 minute ago
-
President PFUJW, General Secretary VJAP denounce KP CM allegations against journalists21 minutes ago
-
Woman among two shot dead21 minutes ago
-
Sehat Card services suspended in KP hospitals31 minutes ago
-
DC stresses collective efforts to eradicate polio31 minutes ago
-
PFA imposes fines on various food points31 minutes ago
-
Utility stores reduce prices of commodities41 minutes ago
-
5 'criminals' arrested51 minutes ago