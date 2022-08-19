UrduPoint.com

UNDP's Three Days Workshop Concludes

Faizan Hashmi Published August 19, 2022 | 09:37 PM

UNDP's three days workshop concludes

A United Nation Development Programme's (UNDP) three days workshop on 'the role of women leading and serving alongside men in the security forces' was concluded here on Friday

NATHIAGALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :A United Nation Development Programme's (UNDP) three days workshop on 'the role of women leading and serving alongside men in the security forces' was concluded here on Friday.

Women police officers from all across the country attended the workshop.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Hazara Region Mirwais Niaz addressing on the occasion said it was the best effort of UNDP for bringing women police officers together to share their experiences.

He said that efforts had been made to involve women in the security agencies and to solve their issues like day care centers for children so that they could continue services in a congenial environment and pay attention to the profession matters.

The DIG said that women were also facing harassment issue at the workplace, adding there were laws against harassment and the police were always ready to help females.

At the end of the workshop, the DIG distributed certificates among the lady police officers.

Related Topics

Police Women Undp All From Share Best

Recent Stories

US House Foreign Affairs Chair Says 'Can't Kowtow' ..

US House Foreign Affairs Chair Says 'Can't Kowtow' to China

36 seconds ago
 Changes underway for a unified, integrated Policin ..

Changes underway for a unified, integrated Policing system in country: Amin-Ul-H ..

37 seconds ago
 Sharjeel Inam Memon visits different rain-hit area ..

Sharjeel Inam Memon visits different rain-hit areas in Tando Jam

2 minutes ago
 Nord Stream to Be Suspended from August 31 to Sept ..

Nord Stream to Be Suspended from August 31 to September 2 for Maintenance - Gazp ..

2 minutes ago
 US Has Accountability Measures to Track Military A ..

US Has Accountability Measures to Track Military Aid Packages Sent to Ukraine - ..

2 minutes ago
 New US Military Aid Package for Ukraine Includes 1 ..

New US Military Aid Package for Ukraine Includes 15 ScanEagle Drones - Defense O ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.