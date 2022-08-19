A United Nation Development Programme's (UNDP) three days workshop on 'the role of women leading and serving alongside men in the security forces' was concluded here on Friday

NATHIAGALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :A United Nation Development Programme's (UNDP) three days workshop on 'the role of women leading and serving alongside men in the security forces' was concluded here on Friday.

Women police officers from all across the country attended the workshop.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Hazara Region Mirwais Niaz addressing on the occasion said it was the best effort of UNDP for bringing women police officers together to share their experiences.

He said that efforts had been made to involve women in the security agencies and to solve their issues like day care centers for children so that they could continue services in a congenial environment and pay attention to the profession matters.

The DIG said that women were also facing harassment issue at the workplace, adding there were laws against harassment and the police were always ready to help females.

At the end of the workshop, the DIG distributed certificates among the lady police officers.