UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UNDP,Unilever Pakistan To Work Together Make Rahim Yar Khan A Zero Plastic Waste City

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 08:36 PM

UNDP,Unilever Pakistan to work together make Rahim Yar Khan a zero plastic waste city

United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and Unilever Pakistan Monday announced their partnership to test solutions in an effort to minimize plastic waste in Rahim Yar Khan city

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and Unilever Pakistan Monday announced their partnership to test solutions in an effort to minimize plastic waste in Rahim Yar Khan city. Through this partnership, Unilever and UNDP will work together to enable the plastic waste management ecosystem in Rahim Yar Khan, said a press release issued here on Monday.

This initiative will test solutions to reduce plastic waste, and potentially turn waste into resource. The key goal is to create a circular economy system for plastics waste management in Pakistan by testing new economic models, industrial, and consumer behavior, policy shift and, engaging private sector, and other non-traditional partners. A virtual event was held today to commemorate this partnership. Present at the event were Ms. Aliona Niculita, Resident Representative a.i., UNDP Pakistan; Amanullah Khan, Assistant Resident Representative, and Head of Environment and Climate Change Unit (ECCU), UNDP Pakistan; and Amir Paracha, CEO Unilever Pakistan Ltd, along with relevant representatives of UNDP Pakistan, Unilever Pakistan Ltd, and local government of Rahim Yar Khan City.

Rahim Yar Khan city is home to Unilever's first and largest factory in Pakistan, and is of key strategic importance to the company's national footprint.

Unilever recently announced a multipronged ambition to reduce its plastic footprint and to play its role towards a circular economy. The company has pledged to collect more plastic than it sells as part of its environmental responsibility. This vision is also inline of UNDP's global commitment to work with governments worldwide on business solutions for waste management.

UNDP Pakistan is part of the regional cohort of five Countries (Pakistan, Maldives, Vietnam, Sri Lanka, and Philippines) that are working on the challenge of plastic waste management with the Regional Innovation Center in Bangkok. UNDP is also a regional partner to Unilever, and has been actively engaging with the company on its plastics waste management agenda. "UNDP is committed to promote public private partnership through innovative solutions to tackle complex development challenges," stated Ms. Aliona Niculita, Resident Representative a.i. UNDP Pakistan. "UNDP's plastic waste management portfolio is building a movement towards creating a circular economy for plastics in Pakistan. Through our partnership with Unilever Pakistan, we are working on creating innovative business solutions to turn waste into resource." Amir Paracha, Chairman & CEO, Unilever Pakistan added.

"Unilever has been a part of Pakistan since 1948, and we started that journey in the city of Rahim Yar Khan seven decades ago. This initiative is a means of giving back to our home city and to provide an economic model that can then be replicated across our country. We are confident that this partnership will identify a solution that will not only reduce plastic waste but also provide an opportunity for livelihoods to thousands of people across the country."The results from testing these solutions will provide field-tested and holistic insights on effective solutions to develop a larger programme and policy on plastic waste and circular economy.

Related Topics

Pakistan Business Sri Lanka Company Rahim Yar Khan Bangkok Philippines Maldives Vietnam Amanullah Khan Undp Event From Government

Recent Stories

Tunisian charged over fatal French church stabbing ..

1 second ago

Ikea scraps famed catalogue after 70 years

3 seconds ago

Cybercrime costs to top $1 trillion this year: res ..

5 seconds ago

AJK President rubbishes Indian nefarious propagand ..

10 seconds ago

CDA Chief express satisfaction over development wo ..

5 minutes ago

UK to start vaccine jab rollout as south Californi ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.