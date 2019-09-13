UrduPoint.com
UNDSS Chief Security Advisor Visits PCSWHR Office

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 13th September 2019 | 09:01 PM

Mr. Joseph Katuramu, Chief Security Adviser of UN Department of Safety & Security (UNDSS) to Pakistan visited the office of Pakistan Council for Social Welfare and Human Rights (PCSWHR), a non-governmental organization here on Friday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :Mr. Joseph Katuramu, Chief Security Adviser of UN Department of Safety & Security (UNDSS) to Pakistan visited the office of Pakistan Council for Social Welfare and Human Rights (PCSWHR), a non-governmental organization here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Joseph Katuramu said law and order situation in Pakistan was getting better day by day due to effective role of the national security institutions.

He termed Pakistan a very attractive country for tourism, saying that the people of Pakistan were very kind and peace-loving, and hoped that Pakistan would soon emerge as a peaceful and developed nation.

Mr. Joseph Katuramu said, the people of Pakistan, oppressed Kashmiris were eying on the United Nations for peaceful solution to the Kashmir issue as per UN resolutions.

He said the UN should exert pressure on India for peaceful solution to the Kashmir dispute, which had become a flashpoint between the two nuclear states.

On the occasion, PCSWHR officials gave a detailed briefing about the achievement of targets for sustainable development, promotion of inter-faith harmony, national peace and development.

