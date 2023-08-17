UNECO organizes two-day workshop on safeguarding intangible cultural heritage

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) Islamabad in collaboration with Lok VIrsa organized a two-day workshop on safeguarding intangible cultural heritage in Pakistan here at Lok Virsa, Shakarparian

The workshop was aimed to guide the nominated staff of National Heritage and Culture and attached culture departments to properly implement the 2003 convention of UNESCO for safeguarding Intangible Cultural Heritage.

The workshop discussed a strategy and action plan for strengthening the safeguarding of the intangible cultural heritage in Pakistan by making use of different policy instruments and practical tools made available through UNESCO's programme in this field.

The workshop was attended by senior officials of National Heritage and Culture Division, and cultural departments.