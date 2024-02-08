Uneducated Voters Faces Problems To Find Respective Polling Station
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 08, 2024 | 12:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Uneducated and aged voters were facing problems to find their respective polling station in the rural areas.
The suspension of mobile phone and internet service further aggravated the situation as none could be able to contact his family to get his problem redress.
However, the supporters and activists of various contesting candidates were seen helping them.
Huge rush was also seen at election camps of the supporters of contesting candidates which they arranged nearer polling stations to facilitate the voters with their vote numbers, serial numbers and polling booth numbers.
Recent Stories
U19 World Cup 2nd semi-final: Shaheens to take on Kangaroos today
Masood Khan calls for Pak-India dialogue to resolve all bilateral issues
Bilawal to seek legal action against mobile, internet suspension on election day
Shaheen asks citizens to vote for better Pakistan
Mobile, internet service face disruption on election day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 February 2024
Pakistan goes to elections today amid numerous challenges
SCO revolutionizes information technology in Azad Jammu and Kashmir
After deadly fire, Chile mourns ex-president Pinera
January 2024 was warmest on record in Spain
ECP to ensure peaceful & transparent polls: Solangi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Control Room established to facilitate general public: DC Bajaur4 minutes ago
-
Long queues of young, female voters at Kohat, Hangu, Karak districts witnessed14 minutes ago
-
PEC asks LEAs to ensure voting in impartial manner14 minutes ago
-
Peaceful Polling Underway in Matiari District for National and Provincial Constituencies14 minutes ago
-
Polling process continue peacefully in Balochistan: IG14 minutes ago
-
General elections 2024; over 700 rescuers deployed on Polling Day14 minutes ago
-
Foolproof security to ensure peaceful voting in city24 minutes ago
-
Solangi appeals 120 m voters to cast vote for better Pakistan24 minutes ago
-
RPO visits sensitive polling stations24 minutes ago
-
Police make tight security arrangements for 2781 polling stations of Rwp district: CPO24 minutes ago
-
Dera’s DPO visits polling stations for examining security34 minutes ago
-
DG Rangers assesses election security, orders enhanced measures34 minutes ago