Uneducated Voters Faces Problems To Find Respective Polling Station

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 08, 2024 | 12:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Uneducated and aged voters were facing problems to find their respective polling station in the rural areas.

The suspension of mobile phone and internet service further aggravated the situation as none could be able to contact his family to get his problem redress.

However, the supporters and activists of various contesting candidates were seen helping them.

Huge rush was also seen at election camps of the supporters of contesting candidates which they arranged nearer polling stations to facilitate the voters with their vote numbers, serial numbers and polling booth numbers.

