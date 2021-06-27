Unemployed dental surgeons continue protest in Ambphalla

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :Unemployed dental Surgeons Association held a strong protest in Ambphalla in Jammu in its 6th consecutive day in favour of their demands in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The protestors were carrying banners and placards in their hands and shouting slogans in support of their demands. They said that hundreds of unemployed dental surgeons were desiring for jobs since 2008. Kashmir Media Services reported.

The protestors said with the callousness of the authorities their future had become totally uncertain and they had been a burden on their elderly parents.

The authorities should frame a concrete policy for absorbing them in the services. They pointed out that there were hundreds of posts were laying vacant in the different facilities of J&K why the government was not absorbing the unemployed dental surgeons against them.

They said as per the WHO ratio there should be one dental surgeon for 7500 people in urban areas while in rural areas it should be one dental surgeon for 10000 people.

In J&K the situation is quite contrary and there is one dental surgeon for 30000 people.

The Association President, Dr Rahul said that in 2014 they also protested for 2 months in which all parties had assured them that they would force the government to frame a policy for their recruitment but all in vain.

He said a file was made later for the recruitment of dental surgeons through Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) but it was being kept from one table to another table in Health Services Department and Finance Department.

The protesting Dental surgeons demanded their immediate absorption in government services through PSC, framing of a regular policy about their recruitment every year based on the number of seats at UG level in JKUT and creation of separate Directorate of Dentistry for smooth redressal of their demands and grievances.