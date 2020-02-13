UrduPoint.com
Unemployed Man Commits Suicide In Multan

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 12:46 PM

Unemployed man commits suicide in Multan

:An unemployed 32-year old man committed suicide in the area of Wahadat colony in Multan on Thursday morning

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :An unemployed 32-year old man committed suicide in the area of Wahadat colony in Multan on Thursday morning.

The victim identified as Hashim, son of Khursheed, resident of Wahadat colony hanged himself to death from the ceiling.

His brother informed to Police immediately after the incident and said the victim was depressed over prolonged unemployment.

Further investigation was underway.

