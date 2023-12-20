Open Menu

Unemployed Youngster Risks Life By Climbing Tower

Faizan Hashmi Published December 20, 2023 | 02:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) In a fit of disappointment, an unemployed youngster risked his life by climbing a 150-foot-high tower and after successful negotiations he descended from the tower safely, at Sadu Hassam Chowk, on Wednesday.

After having information, local authorities, including the police and rescue teams, swiftly responded to the scene to ensure the safety of the youngster Mehrab, a resident of Double Phatak. The teams tried to convince the youngster to come down. However, the young man threatened to jump.

A coordinated effort was made to engage him and prevent a tragic outcome.

The former Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) promptly arrived at the scene, demonstrating his commitment to addressing the immediate crisis. With the local police and rescue teams, Naeem engaged in a delicate negotiation with Mehrab.

Ex-MPA Salman Naeem successfully convinced Mehrab to descend from the tower and accompanied him to his office for a conversation. Salman Naeem also assured that Mehrab’s issues would be resolved amicably.

