Unemployed Youth Commits Suicide

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 14th June 2020 | 03:40 PM

Unemployed youth commits suicide

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2020 ) :A young factory worker has committed suicide over unemployment in the area of Samanabad police station.

Police spokesman said today that 40-year-old Nadir son of Ramzan resident of Athara Harazai was staying in Muzaffar Colony where he was also working in a local factory.

However, due to coronavirus lockdown, the factory administration sacked some employees including Nadir son of Ramzan.

Nadir became irrigated as his family started feeling severe financial constraints due to his unemployment. Over this issue, Nadir committed suicide by hanging him with ceiling fan of his room in Muzaffar Colony.

The police took his body into custody and called his relatives for completing necessary legal formalities before his burial.

