Unemployed Youth Earned Rs 230 Mln Through E-rozgaar Programme

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 10:29 PM

The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and Youth Affairs, Sports, Archaeology & Tourism (YASAT)'s joint project, "e-Rozgaar Program" trained more than 16,000 candidates who have earned Rs 230 million so far by working on internet at home

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :The Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) and Youth Affairs, sports, Archaeology & Tourism (YASAT)'s joint project, "e-Rozgaar Program" trained more than 16,000 candidates who have earned Rs 230 million so far by working on internet at home.

It was informed in a meeting presided by Chairman PITB Azfar Manzoor held here on Monday.

It was briefed that currently 32 centers were operational across the province in various universities and educational institutions with duly equipped labs, whereas among these centres four were dedicated for females.

The shortlisted candidates were given free training for three months in their selected domain i.e. creative design, technical and content marketing & advertising areas from expert trainers at their selected centres.

