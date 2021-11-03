UrduPoint.com

Unemployed Youth To Be Trained For Free-lancing In BZU

Umer Jamshaid 10 minutes ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 03:20 PM

Unemployed Youth to be trained for free-lancing in BZU

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Information Technology board and Department of Youth Affairs and sports jointly launched a technical skills course for unemployed youth with a Master's degree at e-Employment Center Bahauddin Zakaria University Multan.

According to the Directorate General of Public Relations (DGPR), the unemployed master degree holders of Punjab who want to earn money through freelancing can apply online for free training // www.erozgaar.pitb.gov.pk.

In this training course, e-Commerce, UI / UX Design, Courses, Digital & Social Media Marketing, Technical, Contact Marketing & Advertising, and Creative Designing courses will be provided free of cost.

There will be an online test for admission to the course.

The candidates with at least 16 years of education, domicile of Punjab, and less than 35 years old would be eligible to join the training. For training, the services of top freelancers of Pakistan will be sought.

All students will be trained to create a freelancing introductory course profile and get orders.

Certificates will also be awarded upon completion of three months of training.

The participation of women in this course will be more than 54%. So far more than 31000 students are earning money online after getting training.

The trained students earned millions of rupees by the dint of the training courses.

