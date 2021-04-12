UrduPoint.com
Unemployment , Inflation Increased Due To Plundering, Bad Governance Of Past Governments: Jai Parkash

Mon 12th April 2021 | 11:10 PM

Unemployment , inflation increased due to plundering, bad governance of past governments: Jai Parkash

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) MNA Jai Parkash Ukrani Monday said unemployment and inflation had increased in the country due to the plundering and bad governance of the past governments.

Talking to the media persons in Jamshoro district while visiting a utility store, he said the center released funds to the Sindh government under National Finance Commission (NFC) award but those funds were not being spent on the well being of the people.

He asserted that the economy was gradually recovering due to the policies of the PTI's government.

Responding to a question, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan was against corruption and whoever would be found involved in corruption the law would take its course.

More Stories From Pakistan

