Unemployment rate in IIOJK on rise since abrogation of Article 370

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Jun 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :The tall claims by Narendra Modi led government of India of providing economic stability to the Indian Illegal occupied territory of Jammu and Kashmir have dashed to the ground as the employment rate in the region has plummeted since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the sustainable development goals (SDG) index released by Niti Aayog.

The index pointed out that the unemployment rate has risen from 5.4 percent in the year 2019 to 5.6 percent in 2021, which reflects the policies adopted by the New Delhi after bi-furcating the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories (UTs) have not yet given desirable results.

The index quoting data from the employment department, stated that J&K had 82,395 registered unemployed educated and uneducated youth, apart from around two lakh unorganized workers and 55,000 youth registered under the Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maan-Dhan scheme.

The department said the number of unemployed youth could be much higher as the process of registration with the employment department was voluntary and not mandatory.