Unemployment Rate In IIOJK Touches 21.6%; Highest In India

Unemployment rate in IIOJK touches 21.6%; highest in India

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :Exposing the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir on economic indicts, the territory has registered the highest unemployment rate of 21.6 percent among all states and union territories in India.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) figures showed that IIOJK has a 21.6 percent unemployment rate, which is the worst among states and union territories in India.

The unemployment rates are produced by CMIE using its Consumer Pyramids Household Survey machinery. CMIE has pegged India's unemployment rate at 6.9 percent, which means J&K has much higher unemployment rate than the national average.

According to the CMIE data, the unemployment rate in J&K has jumped from over 13 percent in August 2021 to 21.

6 percent in September. As per the official data, J&K is the only region in India which has over 20 percent unemployment rate.

Other states, which follow J&K in terms of the highest unemployment, are Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, Tripura where unemployment rate is above 15 percent.

Besides these official figures, there are other data sources which indicate the severity of unemployment in IIOJK. For example, the employment registration carried out by the Directorate of Employment last year witnessed 3 lakh registrations by post graduates and PhD degree holders.

A few months back, J&K Service Selection board advertisement for 8000 class IV posts saw a whopping 5.4 lakh aspirants applying.

