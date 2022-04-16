Unemployment rate touches 25% in IIOJK: report

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2022 ) :The unemployment rate in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), has touched 25 percent for the month of March, despite India's unemployment rate witnessing a decline.

According to Kashmir Media Service, as per the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) figures, Jammu and Kashmir has a 25 percent unemployment rate, which is even higher than the national level unemployment rate of 7.6 percent recorded across India.

The unemployment rates are produced by CMIE using its Consumer Pyramids Household Survey machinery.

CMIE has pegged India's unemployment rate at 7.6 percent, which means J&K has a much higher unemployment rate than the national average.

The rising unemployment in J&K continues to be a lingering problem for the youth who are forced to run after government jobs in absence of a private sector jobs in the occupied territory.

Though the government claims that outside investments will come to occupied territory, it is yet to have any impact on the ground.