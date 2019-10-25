UrduPoint.com
Unemployment To Be Addressed Through Agriculture Reforms: Speaker Legislative Assembly Haji Fida Muhammad Nashaad

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 05:01 PM

Unemployment to be addressed through agriculture reforms: Speaker Legislative Assembly Haji Fida Muhammad Nashaad

Speaker Legislative Assembly Haji Fida Muhammad Nashaad here Friday said that problem of unemployment would be resolved through agriculture reforms

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) : Speaker Legislative Assembly Haji Fida Muhammad Nashaad here Friday said that problem of unemployment would be resolved through agriculture reforms.

Addressing concluding session of agriculture exhibition held at Agriculture Center of Department of Agriculture, the Speaker said that different youth have adopted agriculture farming as their career after getting loans from banks and other loan lending organizations.

Highlighting the importance of agriculture sector, Nashaad urged graduates to attach themselves with agriculture sector which would not only upgrade their living standard but also help to uplift agri sector of the area.

The session was also addressed by renowned scholar Mohammad Hassan Hasrat and Director Agriculture Mohammad Riaz.

