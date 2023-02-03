UrduPoint.com

UNEP Head Lauds Sherry's Role In Ecosystem Restoration

Faizan Hashmi Published February 03, 2023 | 07:07 PM

UNEP head lauds Sherry's role in ecosystem restoration

Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations and Executive Director of United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), Inger Andersen on Friday led a delegation to meet Federal Minister for Climate Change, Senator Sherry Rehman and appreciated her role in ecosystem restoration

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations and Executive Director of United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), Inger Andersen on Friday led a delegation to meet Federal Minister for Climate Change, Senator Sherry Rehman and appreciated her role in ecosystem restoration.

The federal minister and the UNEP Executive Director discussed climate change, rehabilitation and reconstruction of flood victims and other issues, a news release said.

Senator Sherry Rehman thanked the UN delegation for visiting the flood-affected areas.

The Minister also informed the UN delegation about the flood victims, the recovery and reconstruction process and the challenges faced by the government.

On the occasion, Senator Sherry Rehman emphasised turning the Living Indus project into a practical reality.

She also welcomed the announcement of the establishment of a permanent office of the UNEP in Pakistan as a propitious step.

She said, "Timely and proper transfer of grants is essential in the rehabilitation process. Cooperation and partnership between the United Nations and the Government of Pakistan is indispensable to deal with climate change."The UNEP Executive Director said that working with the government of Pakistan was her first priority.

Related Topics

Pakistan United Nations Flood Sherry Rehman Government

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid offers condolences on death of ..

Mohammed bin Rashid offers condolences on death of Mohammed Al Mulla

11 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets Britain&#039;s Shadow For ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Britain&#039;s Shadow Foreign Secretary

11 minutes ago
 Karachi assistant commissioner storms into social ..

Karachi assistant commissioner storms into social media with latest photos

14 minutes ago
 DIGP Hazara inquires about health of cop injured i ..

DIGP Hazara inquires about health of cop injured in Peshawar blast

6 minutes ago
 Free eye camp organized in Nawabshah

Free eye camp organized in Nawabshah

6 minutes ago
 France pose 'big challenge' for Italy star Capuozz ..

France pose 'big challenge' for Italy star Capuozzo: Crowley

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.