UrduPoint.com

UNEP Terms PM Imran Khan's TBTTP Vision As 'Global Leader' Initiative: Amin

Muhammad Irfan Published March 01, 2022 | 05:20 PM

UNEP terms PM Imran Khan's TBTTP vision as 'Global Leader' initiative: Amin

ISLAMABAD, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam Tuesday said the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) once again termed Prime Minister Imran Khan's Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Plantation (TBTTP) vision as "Global Leader" initiative.

In a tweet, the SAPM shared the video clip of his virtual address at the UNEP's Ministerial dialogue on Ecosystem Restoration.

"#Pakistan @ImranKhanPTI vision of #10BillionTreeTsunami is once again termed by @UNEP as a global #Leader initiative at the Ministerial dialogue on #EcosystemRestoration at #UNEA yesterday," Amin said.

The SAPM added that the country had gone totally into restoring and investing in nature. "It has been an interesting journey that paid billions of rupees worth dividends all along." The SAPM also extended his gratitude to the UNEP for allowing Pakistan to host World Environment Day during such an important year.

"And it was a very important year that kicked off the world ecosystem restoration decade that we are all living in," he underlined.

He elaborated that Pakistan's journey started three years back in 2014 when it started investing in planting trees in one of the province of the country.

"The province in the north of Pakistan (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) that set a target of one billion trees achieved it in 2018. After assuming power at the Federal level we started TBTTP," the SAPM said.

He informed that the TBTTP initiative was going all over the country and it helped restore over one million hectares of degraded land all across Pakistan so far.

He highlighted that this journey of ecosystem restoration taught Pakistan one important message that when someone invests in nature; it always pays back more in response.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Tsunami Prime Minister World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa United Nations 2018 All Billion Million

Recent Stories

Verdict in Noor Mukadam case challenged before IHC

Verdict in Noor Mukadam case challenged before IHC

9 minutes ago
 Interior Minister, Saudi Ambassador discuss bilate ..

Interior Minister, Saudi Ambassador discuss bilateral ties

25 minutes ago
 Zara Begum opens up about her new project Badshah ..

Zara Begum opens up about her new project Badshah Begum

43 minutes ago
 Steve Smith says Australian players satisfied with ..

Steve Smith says Australian players satisfied with security arrangements in Paki ..

58 minutes ago
 NCOC allows 100 per cent capacity of spectators fo ..

NCOC allows 100 per cent capacity of spectators for Pakistan, Australia series

2 hours ago
 Erin Holland who is flying to Australia leaves her ..

Erin Holland who is flying to Australia leaves her heart behind

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>