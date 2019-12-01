UNESCO-AIOU holds workshop on Family and inter-generational literacy on Monday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2019 ) :A five-day national workshop on family and inter-generational literacy and learning in Pakistan will be held here on Monday at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU).

It is being arranged in collaboration with UNESCO Institution for Lifelong Learning that is engaged in developing resources and providing technical support for cost-effective literacy programs for child, youth and adults to selected member countries, said a news release.

The purpose of the workshop is to discuss the concept and other country-specific models of family programs for Pakistan to improve the quality of education.

The workshop, being organized by the Universitys Faculty of Education, will be participated by the members of NGOs and other stake-holders from all over the country.