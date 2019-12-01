UrduPoint.com
UNESCO-AIOU Holds Workshop On Family And Inter-generational Literacy On Monday

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 01st December 2019 | 03:24 PM

UNESCO-AIOU holds workshop on Family and inter-generational literacy on Monday

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st December, 2019) A five-day national workshop on family and inter-generational literacy and learning in Pakistan will be held here on Monday at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU).It is being arranged in collaboration with UNESCO Institution for Lifelong Learning that is engaged in developing resources and providing technical support for cost-effective literacy programs for child, youth and adults to selected member countries.

The purpose of the workshop is to discuss the concept and other country-specific models of family programs for Pakistan to improve the quality of education.The workshop, being organized by the University's Faculty of Education, will be participated by the members of NGOs and other stake-holders from all over the country.

