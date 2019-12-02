UNESCO-Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) develops cooperative partnership to promote lifelong learning

UNESCO will develop its cooperative partnership with Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) to promote the concept of Lifelong learning and promote quality education in the country

This was stated on Monday by the representative of UNESCO's Institute for Lifelong Learning (UIL) Dr.

Jamila Razzaq while addressing the opening session of five-day national workshop on family and inter-generational literacy and learning in Pakistan, held here at AIOU.Through the cooperative partnership, the two sides will engage themselves in developing resources and providing technical support for undertaking cost-effective skilled-based literacy programs for all age groups.

Welcoming the UNESCO's offer of joint collaboration in the field of family literacy, Vice Chancellor Professor Dr.

Zia-Ul-Qayyum said they will work on a proposal of establishing Lifelong Learning Institute at the AIOU, for providing skilled-based education to the people, enabling them to earn their livelihood.The UNESCO's representative in her speech further said they are starting the mission of lifelong learning on family and inter-generational literacy from Pakistan with the cooperative partnership of the AIOU, and this is the first-ever workshop in the country.