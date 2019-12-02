UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UNESCO-Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Develops Cooperative Partnership To Promote Lifelong Learning

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 04:37 PM

UNESCO-Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) develops cooperative partnership to promote lifelong learning

UNESCO will develop its cooperative partnership with Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) to promote the concept of Lifelong learning and promote quality education in the country

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd December, 2019) UNESCO will develop its cooperative partnership with Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) to promote the concept of Lifelong learning and promote quality education in the country.This was stated on Monday by the representative of UNESCO's Institute for Lifelong Learning (UIL) Dr.

Jamila Razzaq while addressing the opening session of five-day national workshop on family and inter-generational literacy and learning in Pakistan, held here at AIOU.Through the cooperative partnership, the two sides will engage themselves in developing resources and providing technical support for undertaking cost-effective skilled-based literacy programs for all age groups.

Welcoming the UNESCO's offer of joint collaboration in the field of family literacy, Vice Chancellor Professor Dr.

Zia-Ul-Qayyum said they will work on a proposal of establishing Lifelong Learning Institute at the AIOU, for providing skilled-based education to the people, enabling them to earn their livelihood.The UNESCO's representative in her speech further said they are starting the mission of lifelong learning on family and inter-generational literacy from Pakistan with the cooperative partnership of the AIOU, and this is the first-ever workshop in the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education Allama Iqbal Open University Family All From

Recent Stories

Missed revenue target may lead to harsher measures ..

1 second ago

SCMC intensifies activities during National Bullyi ..

11 minutes ago

Court accepts plea bargain of two accused

12 seconds ago

Mauritius installs ex-culture minister as presiden ..

14 seconds ago

11 arrested over marriage act violations in Faisal ..

16 seconds ago

Stampede kills 9 in Brazil's Sao Paulo

21 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.