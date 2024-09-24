- Home
UNESCO And Italy To Promote Learning In Isolated Areas Of Pakistan Through Interactive Radio Instruction
Published September 24, 2024
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) UNESCO and Italy will launch a project aimed at improving education access in Pakistan’s most remote areas, titled "Radio Education: Promotion of Learning through Radio in Isolated Areas of Pakistan," the initiative will use Interactive Radio Instruction (IRI) to support education in six remote districts.
The project will focus on various themes, including Education for Sustainable Development (ESD), Global Citizenship Education (GCED), environmental awareness, and tangible and intangible cultural heritage (ICH). This collaboration, funded by the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation (AICS), represents a $1 million investment to make learning more accessible for children, youth, and adults in hard-to-reach areas, information shared by Italian Development agency.
At the launch event, Italian Ambassador to Pakistan, Ms Marilina Armellin, emphasized the importance of education as a tool for personal and national growth.
She highlighted the project’s aim to involve teachers, parents, and the government in addressing the literacy gap in these isolated communities. By broadcasting educational content, the initiative seeks to provide practical knowledge on sustainable development and disaster preparedness.
Officer-in-Charge of UNESCO Pakistan, Antony Kar Hung Tam shared similar sentiments, noting that the project represents a critical opportunity to bridge the literacy gap in remote regions.
He thanked the Italian government for their support, emphasizing the potential of radio to connect marginalized children with learning opportunities. Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Federal Education Hassan Saqlain said that radio could be a vital tool in areas where digital infrastructure is lacking.
He mentioned that the Prime Minister has declared an educational emergency to address the country’s challenges in meeting its 2030 educational goals.
In addition to improving access to education, the project aims to raise awareness about cultural heritage.
Mr Zameer Abbas, Secretary for Tourism, sports, and Culture of Gilgit-Baltistan, stressed the value of including local content in the radio broadcasts to foster cultural pride and environmental awareness.
Officials from Balochistan also supported the initiative, with Saleh Muhammad Nasar from the School Education Department highlighting the potential to include even more districts in the future.
The project will be rolled out across six districts: Diamer and Gupis-Yasin in Gilgit-Baltistan, Lower Kohistan, Mohmand, and Swat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Loralai in Balochistan.
Over the next two years, it will reach an estimated 30,000 children, 75,000 youth and adults, and 25,000 families. By leveraging radio’s wide reach, this program aims to empower these communities with the knowledge and skills necessary for sustainable development.
In addition to providing learning opportunities, the project seeks to train teachers on how to incorporate radio-based content into their classrooms. This will help them use radio as a teaching tool, expanding education beyond the classroom. The ultimate goal is to ensure that students in remote regions are not left behind in the country's drive toward educational advancement.
The event concluded with remarks from Mr Francesco Zatta, Head of the AICS office in Islamabad. He highlighted the importance of a holistic approach to education, one that includes not only schools but also families and communities. This, he said, is the strength of the Radio Education project, which ties learning to cultural and environmental sustainability.
By fostering collaborations between government agencies, civil society, and educational institutions, the project seeks to create a sustainable model of education delivery.
The use of radio in remote areas could be a game-changer in bringing education to thousands of under-served children, youth, and families across Pakistan. The project is expected to make a lasting impact, promoting literacy, school attendance, and lifelong learning.
