UNESCO Asst Dir-Gen for Natural Sciences meets Chairman NDMA in Paris

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) UNESCO Assistant Director-General for Natural Sciences, Lidia Brito, met with Chairman NDMA, Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik to discuss Pakistan’s innovative approach to Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) in Paris.

The meeting emphasized Pakistan’s DRR model, recognized globally as a best practice, integrating science, technology, and data-driven methodologies for risk management, a news release on Friday said.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) emerged as key components of modern DRR strategies, underscoring their role in predictive analytics and enhancing early warning systems.

The Chairman NDMA stressed the importance of a regional approach to collaboration for effective disaster management.

He introduced Disaster Impact Reduction (DIR) as an innovative concept aimed at minimizing the aftermath of disasters through timely action and resource allocation.

Both leaders emphasized the need for credible early warning systems, stating that timely information-sharing and resource allocation are vital to prevent unnecessary losses.

Lt. Gen. Malik also highlighted the importance of simplifying complex scientific data to make it accessible to at-risk communities and decision-makers.

Lidia Brito lauded Pakistan’s efforts in DRR and its integration of early warning systems. She emphasized that Scientific data including AI and ML will play a critical role in mitigating disaster impacts globally.

This meeting marks a significant step forward in global cooperation for disaster risk reduction and resilience-building, in line with the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction.