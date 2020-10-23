UrduPoint.com
UNESCO Chair To Be Set Up At ICCBS-Karachi University

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 11:27 PM

The University of Karachi and United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) on Friday entered an agreement to mutually establish a UNESCO Chair on 'Medicinal and Bio-organic Natural Product Chemistry' at the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi (KU).

Vice-Chancellor KU Prof. Dr. Khalid Mehmood Iraqi signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), in the absence of UNESCO officials in a ceremony held at the H.E.J. Research Institute of Chemistry KU here, said a statement on Friday.

Earlier, UNESCO Director General Audrey Azoulay had signed the same MoU with the KU at her office in Paris on October 2, 2020. The UNESCO Chair was approved in UNESCO General Assembly this year.

Chairman Prime Minister's Task Force on Science and Technology, Prof. Dr. Atta-ur Rahman, Director ICCBS Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary, and many other officials and scholars attended the ceremony at the H.E.J. institute.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Khalid Iraqi expressed gratitude to the UNESCO officials for their support, and termed the signing of MoU as a landmark occasion for the University of Karachi.

Speaking about setting up the UNESCO Chair on 'Medicinal and Bio-organic Natural Product Chemistry' at the ICCBS-University of Karachi, Prof. Khalid Iraqi said that the objectives of the Chair are important in term of their impact, adding, that this Chair will strengthen south-south and south-north cooperation.

The international center has many achievements, while this is made possible through teamwork, he observed, adding that ICCBS is the premier research center in Pakistan that set up a benchmark for other institutions to follow.

A video message from Director and Representative of UNESCO in Pakistan Ms. Patricia McPhillips was also played in the ceremony.

In her video message, Ms. Patricia McPhillips congratulated the University of Karachi for setting up of UNESCO Chair at the ICCBS, which is also famous as the 'UNESCO Centre for Excellence Category-2 Institute.

She noted that UNESCO owned a few UNESCO Chairs in different institutions in Pakistan. Now the UNESCO Chair on 'Medicinal and Bio-organic Natural Product Chemistry' is set up at the ICCBS, which is one of the premium institutions of biological and chemical sciences in the world, she said.

She observed that this was a very positive step towards promotion and understanding of medicinal and bio-organic chemistry projects.

Sharing his views with the audience, Prof. Atta-ur Rahman congratulated the Karachi University for having another feather in its cap. This is really an honor for the international center of University of Karachi that UNESCO established a Chair on 'Medicinal and Bio-organic Natural Product Chemistry' in its premises, he observed.

He pointed out that ICCBS has achieved several milestones on the way to science and research by establishing many international centers for excellence in its premises.

In his speech, Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary said that the agreement would be a major landmark in term of facilitating collaboration between high-level, internationally-recognized researchers and teaching staff from the university and other institutions in Pakistan, as well as elsewhere in Asia and the Pacific, Europe, and in other regions of the world.

The purpose of the Chair is to promote an integrated system of research, training, information and documentation on natural medicinal/bio-organic product chemistry, he said.

According to MoU, the ICCBS-University of Karachi will arrange for the Chair to participate in UNESCO programs and activities with a view to strengthen international academic cooperation.

The ICCBS will also arrange, wherever possible, for the Chair to engage in the exchange of professors, researchers, and students with other universities within the framework of the UNITWIN Program.

