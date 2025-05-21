UNESCO commission active in technical education and scholarships, says Education Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui told the National Assembly on Wednesday that the Pakistan National Commission for UNESCO is actively working on technical education and scholarships.

Responding to a question by MNA Shehla Raza, the minister said the commission is functioning in a coordinated manner at the federal level. He added that some institutions are being phased out and their funding has been discontinued.

The minister also revealed that a new institution has been established to focus specifically on madrassa education.