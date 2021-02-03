UrduPoint.com
UNESCO Declares Lahore As City Of Literature

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 09:34 PM

UNESCO declares Lahore as city of Literature

Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday said that declaring Lahore as a city of Literature by The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) was a matter of pride

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday said that declaring Lahore as a city of Literature by The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) was a matter of pride.

She said this while addressing a ceremony held to declare Lahore as city of Literature at Alhamra.

She said, "Lahore is a great city from all aspects." She welcomed UNESCO Director Patricia Mcphillis in Lahore on behalf of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and added that Patricia had not only come to Pakistan for connecting art with Lahore but she was here to connect Lahorites with international fora.

She said that Lahore's literary festivals and poetic symposiums were appreciated at international level.

The SACM said, "We need to rehabilitate our theaters through UNESCO." She further said, "We have to revive Lahore's culture related to literary sittings and poetic symposiums." Dr Firdous said the Punjab government in light of the direction of Punjab Chief Minister was going to give Lahore urdu Bazar a new shape so that it could be made more attractive for book lovers.

Real beauty of Hazoori Bagh would be restored through organizing literary sittings, she added.

She said that archives in Lahore would be preserved and translated in other languages to develop strong communication.

The Special Assistant to CM said that role of Alhamra, Pukar and other institutions would be made more effective and Allama Iqbal Conference would also be held with a vision to promote Iqbal's philosophy among youth.

The Punjab government was fully determined to make Lahore exemplary city in all aspects, she added.

She said that PM Imran Khan had launched Ravi Riverfront Urban Development Project and with the setting up of new city number of positive aspects would emerge. The Punjab government was going to plant 6 million trees to enhance natural beauty of Lahore, she maintained.

Dr Firdous also paid tribute to Saghir Sadiqi, Ustad Daman, Habib Jalib and Faiz Ahmad Faiz for literary and poetic work.

