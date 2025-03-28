UNESCO Designates Galliyat, Bashqar Garam Chashma As Biosphere Reserves: Saif
Umer Jamshaid Published March 28, 2025 | 09:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) Adviser to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Public Relations, Muhammad Ali Saif on Friday announced that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has successfully achieved global recognition for two locations in the province.
He stated that UNESCO has designated Galiyat in Abbottabad and Bashqar Garam Chashma in Chitral as Biosphere Reserves, an acknowledgment given to natural areas where wildlife, forests, rivers, and other ecosystems are effectively protected.
He said these locations are not only significant for their natural beauty and biodiversity but also for the sustainable way of life practiced by the local communities in harmony with nature.
Saif emphasized that this achievement marked a historic step in environmental conservation, sustainable development, and scientific research, reaffirming the government's commitment to preserving KP’s natural resources.
He said the inclusion of these locations in UNESCO’s list of globally protected sites is a great honor for KP and a testament to its rich natural heritage.
