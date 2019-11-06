UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UNESCO Designates Lahore As Member Of UNESCO's Creative Cities Network (UCCN)

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 05:11 PM

UNESCO designates Lahore as member of UNESCO's Creative Cities Network (UCCN)

United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has designated Lahore as a member of the UNESCO's Creative Cities Network (UCCN) along-with 65 other cities of the world

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has designated Lahore as a member of the UNESCO's Creative Cities Network (UCCN) along-with 65 other cities of the world.

UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay while announcing UNESCO's decision in Paris said that these cities were selected as member of UCCN in recognition of their efforts to place creativity and the creative economy at the core of their urban development plans to make cities safe, resilient, inclusive and sustainable and in line with the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, a message received here Wednesday said.

Permanent Representative to UNESCO and Ambassador of Pakistan to France Moin ul Haque welcomed UNESCO's decision to recognize Lahore's historic role as being a centre of cultural activities and artistic & literary pursuits.

He said that Lahore's designation as the City of Literature would boost Lahore's cultural importance around the world, attract internationally acclaimed global literary figures to Pakistan and would greatly help in improving Pakistan's soft image and promoting tourism in the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore World United Nations France Paris

Recent Stories

Political worker to be booked under high treason ..

14 minutes ago

Razak for resolution of deadlock on WTO appellate ..

4 minutes ago

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace praises Riy ..

16 minutes ago

OSCE's Desir Pledges to Study Vyshinsky's Info on ..

4 minutes ago

China's rare earth price index drops Wednesday

59 seconds ago

Peace Conference organised on second day urs of Sa ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.