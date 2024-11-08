UNESCO Kicks-off Consultations On Media, Information Literacy Strategy For Pakistan
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 08, 2024 | 05:08 PM
Consultation featured three main sessions, each exploring areas to create a balance between media empowerment and regulatory oversight, integrating a framework to equip citizens with media and digital literacy
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 8th, 2024) In efforts to foster a knowledge-based society in Pakistan, UNESCO, together with Media Foundation 360, launched consultations on formulating Media and Information Literacy strategy in Pakistan. The inaugural consultation was organised by the Department of Digital Media, school of Communication Studies, University of the Punjab.
In the consultation, participants proposed recommendations about how best to promote Media and Information Literacy in the country. UNESCO’s Media and Information Literacy framework equips citizens to critically evaluate information and responsibly engage with content especially online in a world marked by disinformation, and harmful content.
UNESCO’s Media and Information Literacy framework aligns closely with Pakistan’s national priorities, supporting objectives of the Digital Vision of Pakistan and National Education Policy. By equipping citizens with digital literacy and critical thinking skills, the initiative seeks to cultivate a society that values responsible digital engagement and informed decision-making.
The consultation was attended by policymakers, media professionals, academics, and civil society experts, who provided their inputs for the draft strategy on Media and Information Literacy in Pakistan. The Lahore consultation marks the start of a series of district level discussions across Pakistan seeking inputs from various experts through a multi-stakeholder approach.
The opening session featured prominent speakers including Syed Tahir Raza Hamdani, Secretary of Information and Culture, Punjab, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali, Vice Chancellor of University of the Punjab, and Mr. Mujib ur Rehman Shami, renowned journalist and Chief Editor of Daily Pakistan. They emphasized the importance of Media and Information Literacy in empowering citizens to engage ethically and responsibly in the digital realm, thereby promoting social cohesion.
Prof. Dr. Savera Shami, Chairperson of the Department of Digital Media and Research Lead on Media and Information Literacy Strategy, briefed participants on the consultation’s objectives. Mr. Hamza Khan Swati, National Professional Officer, Communication and Information, UNESCO Office in Pakistan, reiterated UNESCO's commitment to digital transformation and the strengthening of Media and Information Literacy in Pakistan.
The consultation featured three main sessions, each exploring areas to create a balance between media empowerment and regulatory oversight, integrating a framework to equip citizens with media and digital literacy and importance of incorporating Pakistan’s cultural and linguistic diversity into Media and Information Literacy policies to promote inclusivity and empower communities through culturally relevant content.
Throughout the consultations, participants proposed recommendations including advocacy and raising awareness among stakeholders especially youth on strengthening Media and Information Literacy skills and addressing challenges and opportunities for integrating Media and Information Literacy into country’s education system. Other recommendations included the need to develop rapid responses to disinformation enhancing media’s credibility through ensuring transparency and accountability of digital platforms, and promoting localized, culturally relevant content. Participants also highlighted the need to engage museums, libraries, and cultural centers to become active information-sharing institutions.
UNESCO will continue similar consultations in other provinces over the coming weeks.
Recent Stories
Good news for Pakistanis as passport delay issue resolved
SHC directs police to find MQM London worker Saqib Afirdi missing for last nine ..
Punjab govt to extend Green Lockdown to combat smog
India refuses to visit Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025
Malaika Arora’s Instagram post about breakup with Arjun Kapoor goes viral
Pakistan levels ODI series 1-1 with convincing 9-wicket victory over Australia
PM Shehbaz affirms govt’s commitment to achieve $25b in IT exports in next thr ..
Gold price increases by Rs2000 per tola in Pakistan
LHC orders to close all markets by 8pm to combat smog across Punjab
2nd ODI: Australia set 164-run target for Pakistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 November 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dengue alert: 9022 dengue cases reported in twin cities30 seconds ago
-
KSA desires to fulfill market demand with skilled workers of Pakistan: Farooq38 seconds ago
-
Dr Soomro lauds PCP services for people with disabilities54 seconds ago
-
Kundi says Bushra, Gandapur running parallel govts in KP1 minute ago
-
ATC grants bail to PTI founder in four May-9 riot cases1 minute ago
-
Speakers pay tribute to national poet Iqbal at ceremony held at GPS No: 11 minute ago
-
Two more labs inaugurated for transgender students at school1 minute ago
-
Good news for Pakistanis as passport delay issue resolved10 minutes ago
-
Pirzada orders formation of committee to resolve FGEHA plot disputes11 minutes ago
-
CM felicitates Pakistan Cricket team11 minutes ago
-
Food department's team visits markets to ensure official rates, quality11 minutes ago
-
SHC directs police to find MQM London worker Saqib Afirdi missing for last nine years21 minutes ago