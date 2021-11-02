UNESCO marks 'International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists'

UNESCO in collaboration with the Parliamentarians Commission for Human Rights, the European Union Delegation to Pakistan, the Embassy of Sweden, the Embassy of the Netherlands, High Commission of Canada, and British High Commission Islamabad, marked the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists (IDEI).

In the context of increasing and emerging threats to journalists, this year's IDEI focused on the institutional gaps and response to the safety of journalists.

In addition, harassment of women journalists, and misinformation were also discussed as factors impeding their safety. Media workers, journalists, civil society, and human rights activists have constantly been highlighting the need to strengthen mechanisms ensuring safety of journalists.

Being organized as part of UNESCO's multi-donor program on freedom of expression and safety of journalists, the event was attended by around 50 participants. In 2013, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution to commemorate IDEI every year to raise awareness on journalists' safety.

Ms. Patricia McPhillips, Country Representative and Director of UNESCO, welcomed the participants and stressed that the threats and violence against journalists not only indicate a shrinking space for democratic discourse but also highlight the weakening of important institutions such as the rule of law and the judicial system.

In his opening remarks, H.E. Mr. Wouter Plomp, Ambassador of the Netherlands to Pakistan, said journalists should be able to report without fear, adding the Netherlands continues to strive for improving the conditions in which journalists work, both at the national as well as at the international level.

During the event, Gharida Farooqi, a journalist, said the safety of media workers should be ensured to work independently.

Saqib Sultan, Director National Police Bureau, stressed the need for developing and strengthening mechanisms that report and monitor crimes against journalists.

Human rights expert, Chaudhry Shafique, highlighted gaps in existing avenues for legal aid and institutional support for safety of journalists. Secretary Information and Broadcasting Manzoor Memom elaborated on efforts on par the government to ensure safety of Journalists.