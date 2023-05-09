UrduPoint.com

UNESCO Organizes Cultural Fair At Gandhara Village

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 09, 2023 | 09:00 PM

UNESCO organizes cultural fair at Gandhara village

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :UNESCO under the World-Bank-funded programme organized a cultural fair at the Gandhara Art Village, Taxila on Tuesday.

According to a handout issued here, the event featured a quiz competition on heritage education, a presentation of Sufiana kalam, and tableaus based on Pakistani folk tales, folk songs, and traditional games of Punjab, portraying the rich cultural heritage of Pakistan.

Colourful stalls were put up, showcasing the crafts, artwork and models prepared by students of the local heritage sites and local handicrafts and a variety of food stalls of traditional foods in Punjab.

Teachers, students, parents, and local community members participated in the festive event.

The event was followed by an advocacy meeting of UNESCO and officials from relevant government department representatives, teachers and heads of schools to discuss how heritage education could be incorporated into regular lessons and promoted through different activities in schools in Punjab.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education Punjab Taxila Event From Government

Recent Stories

Nobody will be allowed to harm public or private p ..

Nobody will be allowed to harm public or private property: Law Minister

1 hour ago
 UAE Tennis Federation renews partnership with Wils ..

UAE Tennis Federation renews partnership with Wilson for another 5 years

1 hour ago
 Dubai ideal for financial firms to advance growth: ..

Dubai ideal for financial firms to advance growth: Maktoum bin Mohammed

1 hour ago
 Qureshi says will announce action plan in view of ..

Qureshi says will announce action plan in view of Imran Khan’s directives

2 hours ago
 IHC reserves verdict on Imran Khan's arrest in Al- ..

IHC reserves verdict on Imran Khan's arrest in Al-Qadir Trust case

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan was not tortured during arrest, says Ra ..

Imran Khan was not tortured during arrest, says Rana Sanaullah

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.