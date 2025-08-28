UNESCO, Pakistan join hands to boost innovation, STEM Education and AI ethics

In a move to advance Pakistan’s science and technology landscape, the Ministry of Science and Technology and UNESCO agreed on closer collaboration to promote innovation, research, and ethical use of artificial intelligence

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) In a move to advance Pakistan’s science and technology landscape, the Ministry of Science and Technology and UNESCO agreed on closer collaboration to promote innovation, research, and ethical use of artificial intelligence.

In this regard, Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Mr. Khalid Hussain Magsi, met with Mr. Fuad Pashayev, UNESCO’s Representative in Pakistan, on Thursday to explore new avenues of partnership in areas including STEM education, digital innovation, and open science.

UNESCO urged Pakistan’s active participation in global initiatives such as the International Decade of Sciences for Sustainable Development (2024–2033) and the upcoming consultation on the UNESCO Convention on Underwater Cultural Heritage scheduled for October.

Khalid Magsi reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to UNESCO’s programs, assuring full cooperation from his ministry and pledging to convene a meeting of all stakeholders to strengthen synergy and alignment with UNESCO’s priorities.

Both sides reiterated their determination to enhance international engagement and foster sustainable development through science, research, and innovation.