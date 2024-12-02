UNESCO Reactive Monitoring Mission Begins At Lahore Fort
Muhammad Irfan Published December 02, 2024 | 08:18 PM
The United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) Reactive Monitoring Mission on Monday officially started at Lahore Fort, the start of a five-day visit aimed at assessing ongoing conservation efforts and planning future activities in line with UNESCO’s heritage standards
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) The United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) Reactive Monitoring Mission on Monday officially started at Lahore Fort, the start of a five-day visit aimed at assessing ongoing conservation efforts and planning future activities in line with UNESCO’s heritage standards.
According to the Walled City of Lahore Authority here on Monday the delegation including Kiamboon from Komos, Nao Hayasi from the World Heritage Centre, and Jawad Aziz from UNESCO Pakistan were visiting to closely examine the work carried out and the necessary steps for future preservation.
The team was given an extensive tour by the Walled City of Lahore Authority and the Aga Khan Trust for Culture, who guided the delegation through several key sites within Lahore Fort, including the Picture Wall, Royal Kitchen, Lahu Temple and the Summer Palace.
These locations were part of a broader effort to preserve the historical and cultural significance of Lahore Fort, a UNESCO World Heritage site.
Throughout the visit, the delegation would review both completed conservation works and planned activities, ensuring that they align with UNESCO’s standards for preserving the fort’s unique cultural heritage.
The team’s goal was to ensure that these efforts would safeguard the site for future generations while maintaining its historical integrity and also appreciating the works done by Walled City and Aga Khan.
Recent Stories
NEPRA reduces electricity rates for Karachi consumers
Delivery firm Glovo riders in Spain to become employees
Paris stocks waver, euro falls on France budget standoff
Bahria Town Champions T20 Cup: Update on tickets
Light Snow, Rain predicted in Kashmir's higher reaches
Chemical industry provides key linkages for products tech: PCJCCI
Jay Shah faces challenge to convince Indian govt for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 i ..
Pakistan take on Bangladesh in T20 Blind Cricket World Cup final in Multan
SSDO to organise event regarding '16-Day activism against Gender-Based violence ..
Iranian, Azerbaijan ministers meet PM’s climate aide Romina Khurshid in Riyadh
Pucar-15 helpline playing vital role in facilitating citizen
Suspect involving sexually abusing 10 years old boy arrested in Lahore
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SSDO to organise event regarding '16-Day activism against Gender-Based violence'3 minutes ago
-
Iranian, Azerbaijan ministers meet PM’s climate aide Romina Khurshid in Riyadh10 minutes ago
-
Pucar-15 helpline playing vital role in facilitating citizen3 minutes ago
-
Suspect involving sexually abusing 10 years old boy arrested in Lahore33 minutes ago
-
Governor Faisal Karim Kundi briefs Bilawal about law & order12 minutes ago
-
Islamabad to launch telemedicine services at basic health units1 minute ago
-
Police to constitute special squads for action against signal violators1 minute ago
-
Thar Coal produces affordable electricity, but transmission challenges hold back promise of low-cost ..26 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 rescues 11,237 people during November1 minute ago
-
LESCO bars transformers installation, removal in Kasur after sunset43 seconds ago
-
Committee formed to prob disinformation: Danyal Chaudhry45 seconds ago
-
AQI in Lahore still unhealthy46 seconds ago