UNESCO Reactive Monitoring Mission begins at Lahore Fort

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) The United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) Reactive Monitoring Mission on Monday officially started at Lahore Fort, the start of a five-day visit aimed at assessing ongoing conservation efforts and planning future activities in line with UNESCO’s heritage standards.

According to the Walled City of Lahore Authority here on Monday the delegation including Kiamboon from Komos, Nao Hayasi from the World Heritage Centre, and Jawad Aziz from UNESCO Pakistan were visiting to closely examine the work carried out and the necessary steps for future preservation.

The team was given an extensive tour by the Walled City of Lahore Authority and the Aga Khan Trust for Culture, who guided the delegation through several key sites within Lahore Fort, including the Picture Wall, Royal Kitchen, Lahu Temple and the Summer Palace.

These locations were part of a broader effort to preserve the historical and cultural significance of Lahore Fort, a UNESCO World Heritage site.

Throughout the visit, the delegation would review both completed conservation works and planned activities, ensuring that they align with UNESCO’s standards for preserving the fort’s unique cultural heritage.

The team’s goal was to ensure that these efforts would safeguard the site for future generations while maintaining its historical integrity and also appreciating the works done by Walled City and Aga Khan.