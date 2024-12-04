UNESCO Reactive Monitoring Mission Visits Lahore Fort, Shalimar Gardens
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 04, 2024 | 06:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) UNESCO’s Reactive Monitoring Mission continued its five-day visit to Lahore, focusing on two of the city’s most significant UNESCO World Heritage sites: Lahore Fort and Shalimar Gardens.
The mission is part of UNESCO’s ongoing efforts to evaluate conservation initiatives and plan future activities in alignment with international heritage standards.
On the second day of the mission, the UNESCO delegation, led by Kian Boon from ICOMOS, Ms. Nao Hayashi from the World Heritage Centre, and Jawad Aziz from UNESCO Pakistan, visited Lahore Fort. The team conducted an in-depth inspection of several conservation projects within the Fort, including the Kharak Singh Haveli, Akbari Gate, Sheesh Mahal, Zanana Mosque, Sikh Temple, Paien Bagh, Diwan-e-Khas, and Akbari Mahal.
These projects have been carried out by the Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) and the Aga Khan Trust for Culture (AKTC). The mission expressed satisfaction with the progress made in preserving the historical and architectural integrity of the fort, acknowledging the concerted efforts made to maintain its cultural significance for future generations.
The following day, the UNESCO delegation visited Shalimar Gardens, another UNESCO World Heritage site, where they were hosted by WCLA and assisted by NESPAK consultants.
During their visit, the team examined both the physical conservation of the gardens and the surrounding environmental conditions. The delegation also looked into the impact of the nearby Orange Line project on the site, with a particular focus on noise pollution from traffic and aircraft, which they experienced firsthand. Despite the challenges, the team expressed confidence in the ongoing efforts to preserve the gardens and protect their historical value.
According to a spokesperson of the WCLA, both site visits are part of a broader initiative to assess conservation work at key UNESCO World Heritage sites in Pakistan. The UNESCO mission is working with local authorities to develop strategies that align with international heritage standards, ensuring these sites remain protected and preserved for future generations.
